South Africa: Satellite School to Relieve Pressure At Overcrowded Amandasig

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has built a satellite school to alleviate pressure from the Grade 8 admissions in Akasia, which resulted in overcrowding at Amandasig Secondary School.

The GDE built the satellite school on land (Portion 154 of the farm Hartebeesthoek 303-JR) that is owned by the Gauteng Provincial Government and is adjacent to the land occupied by Amandasig Secondary School.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) was mandated in October 2021 to resolve various town planning and property related issues regarding the land.

"Subsequently, to address capacity issues in the area, the GDE resorted to spending approximately R4 053 155.92 for the provision of about 11 mobile classrooms. An additional R661 725.50 was budgeted to construct fencing that separates the satellite school from the existing school.

"The GDE has also budgeted for the construction of a block of ablution facilities estimated at R891 000.00. In total, this project will cost the department R5 605 880.92.

"The aforementioned 11 mobile classrooms were provided as an interim measure while matters concerning the construction of the brick and mortar school are being attended to," the GDE said in a statement on Tuesday.

The construction of the ablution blocks will commence immediately after the completion of the fencing, and a contractor has already been appointed to build the ablution block. As an interim measure, learners utilise the ablution facilities that are allocated at Amandasig Secondary School.

"Accurate Structures was appointed as the service provider to deliver mobile classrooms. Tidimalo Holdings was appointed to construct the fencing, while Jane Trading and Projects will construct the block of ablution facilities. The interim school is assisting the department because it is being used for learning and teaching, and it is occupied by a total of 271 learners," the GDE said.

Special educational needs

The department said it is aware of the erosion of the embankment behind the Nokuthula School for learners with special educational needs.

The department received a report from a company of architects sent by the GDID to conduct an inspection of the collapsed retaining wall on 14 February 2023.

"The remedial works will be incorporated as part of the works that the GDID will be implementing. About 12 classrooms are currently not in use at the school because they were damaged by hail during a storm on 5 December 2022," the GDE said.

The GDE said it is anticipated that the boarding facilities at the school will be ready for occupation in September 2024 when all repairs to the infrastructure challenges are completed and the boarding facility is declared safe for occupation by learners.

The GDE said it is not in a position to rush learners to occupy an unsafe environment.

The department has closely assessed the dilapidated and unused equipment, infrastructure, and facilities at the school.

All cases have been referred to the GDID and an engineering consultant was appointed by the GDID, who has since tabled the following for the department's further attention:

- Internal walls at the swimming pool show signs of discolouration due to the incorrect application of the moisture barrier product.

- Superficial cracks on walls, boundary walls and concrete soffits.

- High humidity in internal and external walls, causing moisture patches in the plastering on the affected walls due to a lack of sealant between the external walls and apron slab, as well as the incorrect application of damp proof course (DPC).

- Stagnating water within the dormitory walkways due to incorrect levels in the paving works.

- Silted apron slabs and storm water channels due to incorrect levels of the slabs and poor maintenance by the school.

- Leaking water pipes due to vandalism.

- Leaking geyser water pipes from the dormitory ceilings due to a lack of maintenance and pressure build-up because of the infrastructure not being used.

"For the GDID to fix this, they will appoint built environment consultants and ultimately a contractor to remedy the current defects plaguing the school. The department has availed the relevant funding for this process and has communicated this matter to the GDID in March 2023 for their further action."

Fourways Academy

The department has cautioned parents that Fourways Academy is not registered with the Gauteng Department of Education and no application of registration has ever been received from this so-called school.

Accordingly, officials were assigned to investigate the school and it was discovered that it has been operating illegally for the past two years, moving from one location to another.

The department said it is aware that the school has a total of 91 learners registered with them, and the department will transfer these learners to schools with available space.

A letter of closure was served to the school, which requires it to close within 30 days of being served.

The department is currently undertaking a desktop analysis to identify schools, both public and independent, which have space, are close to the home addresses of the affected learners and offer the curriculum that learners were following.

Once this process is complete, they will then consult with parents to facilitate the placement of all learners.

"Our priority as the department is to provide quality education that is accessible to all children in the province. As such, we will work tirelessly to address capacity and infrastructure issues that pose a threat to our priority.

"We also urge parents to always be vigilant when applying to schools for their children. Our districts are readily available to assist parents in verifying the legitimacy of schools and help with further application enquiries," Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said.