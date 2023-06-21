Ethiopia's Lamecha Smashes World 3,000M Steeplechase Record in Paris

Addis Ababa — :- Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma smashed a new world record clocking 7: 52.11 in the men's 3,000m steeplechase at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Friday.

Lamecha, 22, twice a silver medallist at the world championships and once at the Olympics, clocked 7:52.11, shattering the previous best of 7:53.63 set by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen in Brussels in 2004.

"I'm feeling so happy. Happy and very proud, I felt so fast during the race, so confident. The world record is not a surprise; I planned to beat it tonight in Paris. It's a result of a full determination," AFP quoted Lamecha as saying.

Lamecha has completely dominated the race, finishing 17 seconds ahead of second-placed Ryuji Miura, who set a new Japanese record of 8:09.91.

The official world records in the 3000 meters Steeplechase are currently held by the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma at 7:52.11 for men and Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya at 8:44.32 for women.