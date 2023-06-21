Malawi's Inflation Up to 29.2 Percent

21 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Rise in food prices has pushed Malawi's year on year inflation to 29.2 percent in May, the highest in 10 years, according to figures from the National Statistical Office.

This, according to the NSO stats, is a 0.4 percentage point increase from 28.8 percent registered in the previous month.

The increase has been explained by a 0.9 percentage point rise in food inflation rate up from 37.9 percent in April to 38.8 percent in May.

Non-food inflation rate however declined by 0.1 percentage point from 18.5 percent in April to 18.4 percent in May.

Malawi's annual rate of inflation has been rising steadily for the past year owing to the rise in commodity prices especially food prices.

Overall inflation has risen without interruption from 7.6 percent recorded in August 2020 to the current 29.2 percent.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.