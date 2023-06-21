Ethiopia: Regional Chief Administrators Underline Need for Concerted Effort to Rebuild Infrastructure Destroyed By Conflict

Addis Ababa — Regional chief administrators of Ethiopia have stressed the need to intensify concerted endeavors to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by conflict.

The recently completed Damage and Needs Assessment (DaNA) Report and Recovery Plan for Ethiopia was discussed at Ethiopia's Recovery and Reconstruction Conference yesterday.

At the event was announced the need for a 20-billion USD program to rehabilitate and reconstruct damages in conflict-affected areas in the next five years.

According to the survey, 22.6 billion USD damage was inflicted as a result of the two year conflict in various sectors and in the regions covered by the study.

The aim of the conference is therefore to carry out human-centered development by utilizing the survey on the damaged areas.

Amhara Region Chief Administrator, Yelkal Kefale said on the occasion that the war has caused huge damage to institutions and infrastructures that provided social and economic benefits to the people.

He added that a study was conducted in collaboration with universities to determine the magnitude of damage and economic losses caused by the war.

According to him, the regional government is working with determination on reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in cooperation with the federal government as well as development organizations.

"The regional government is very much committed to closely work with donors, institutions and agencies to ensure the reconstruction and the rehabilitation program. As the damage is very huge and we have published a book on it, we need cooperation and support."

Yelkal called on development partners, organizations and institutions to strengthen their support in order to sustainably rebuild the massive damage and loss caused by the war.

Tigray Region Interim Administration Chief Administrator, Getachew Reda said on his part that the war has resulted in massive destruction of infrastructure and public facilities that has led to a humanitarian crisis.

Getachew called on the international community to continue its support to the war-affected regions to overcome the infrastructure destructions they have faced and prioritize development works.

The war has caused huge damage in the Afar, Amhara, Tigray regions, and other parts of the country. The Ethiopian economy has largely been affected by this conflict. So this is something we should take up as a national responsibility. We have to share and coordinate our resources, he stressed.

Getachew added: "I call on the international community to extend whatever support they can to help us first and foremost deal with the priority issues."

Oromia Region Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa said there has been damage to health, education and other infrastructure facilities due to the conflict in some areas of the region.

Noting that efforts are being carried out to give peace a chance, he noted that the reconstruction program will help rebuild the country.

"The region is distributing assistance in areas where the conflict is damaged and in need of humanitarian support. And some international organizations are supporting us. We are so grateful for that. But still I want to emphasize the peace deal and this huge plan of recovery and reconstruction. I hope we will move forward."

Benshangul Gumuz Region Chief Administrator, Ashadli Hassan said conflicts in the region have also resulted in the destruction of infrastructure, displacement and loss of lives of citizens.