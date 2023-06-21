Ethiopia: Dialogue Commissioner Calls On Stakeholders to Work Together for Nurturing Lasting Peace

Addis Ababa — National Dialogue Chief Commissioner Professor Mesfin Araya urged all stakeholders to work together responsibly for Ethiopia's long-lasting peace.

The National Dialogue Commission has started training in the Gambella region today for representatives who will be involved in agenda selection and recruiting participants in the national dialogue.

Opening the training, Chief Commissioner, Professor Mesfin said stakeholders are duty-bound to work for lasting peace and build a better Ethiopia common to us all.

The commissioner underlined instances in the past had not ensured equal benefits for all but resulted in differences and unwanted conflicts..

Therefore, Mesfin urged all Ethiopians to resolve differences and misunderstandings through dialogue and work together to build a better Ethiopia where everyone will benefit equally.

Civic associations, religious leaders, elders, representatives of political parties and others are participating in the training.

Ethiopia's national consultations will be held throughout the country in the upcoming Ethiopian New Year, Professor Mesfin told ENA last week.