Kenya: Sifuna Brings Censure Motion Against CS Kuria to Senate

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria risks censure over his crude attacks against the media.

The Senate is considering a motion by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna seeking a declaration that Kuria is unfit to hold office over his remarks to deny advertising to sections of the press, which he derided in a series of unsavory tweets.

In the strongly-worded motion, Sifuna terms Kuria's utterances "concerning," saying his attacks on Nation Media Group amount to an infringement of the Constitution as they go against press freedom, guaranteed under Article 34 of the supreme law.

The censure motion is an official admonishment of a person's character, and if successful, could lead to the process of Kuria's dismissal, a role that rests with the National Assembly.

The senator further wants the government compelled to denounce the CS's utterances, made on his verified social media accounts, as they risk passing off as the government's official position, noting the constitutional safeguards against state interference and persecution of the media.