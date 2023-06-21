Kenya: Sifuna Brings Censure Motion Against CS Kuria to Senate

21 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria risks censure over his crude attacks against the media.

The Senate is considering a motion by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna seeking a declaration that Kuria is unfit to hold office over his remarks to deny advertising to sections of the press, which he derided in a series of unsavory tweets.

In the strongly-worded motion, Sifuna terms Kuria's utterances "concerning," saying his attacks on Nation Media Group amount to an infringement of the Constitution as they go against press freedom, guaranteed under Article 34 of the supreme law.

The censure motion is an official admonishment of a person's character, and if successful, could lead to the process of Kuria's dismissal, a role that rests with the National Assembly.

The senator further wants the government compelled to denounce the CS's utterances, made on his verified social media accounts, as they risk passing off as the government's official position, noting the constitutional safeguards against state interference and persecution of the media.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.