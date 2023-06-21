Ethiopia, Kazakhstan Agrees to Continue Cooperation On Bilateral Issues, Multilateral Agenda

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Kazakhstan agreed to continue cooperation on all issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in Ethiopia.

The prospects of Kazakh-Ethiopian relations discussed on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Director of the Middle East and Africa Department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Askar Shokybayev and Deputy Head of Mission of Ethiopia to Kazakhstan, with permanent residence in Ankara, Türkiye, Ambassador Mulie Tareken held a meeting.

During the meeting, held in the format of a courtesy call visit, the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, the Embassy said.

In particular, the parties highly appreciated political cooperation and discussed plans to hold a second round of political consultations in 2023.

In order to increase mutual trade and investment, the parties considered the possibility of creating a bilateral working group, and also agreed to expand the legal framework.

The successful practices of cooperation between the two countries in the international arena was noted.

In general, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on all issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda.