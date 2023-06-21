Kenya: Acting Medical Supplies Authority CEO Mulwa at Centre of Sh3.7 Million Mosquito Net Tender Row

Nairobi — Acting Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is now at the centre of the mosquito net tender row worth Sh3.7 billion.

The National Assembly Health Committee probing irregularities in the tendering process placed Dr Andrew Mulwa at the centre of the controversy, saying he may have triggered the chain of activities that led to cancellation of the tender by the donor - Global Fund.

In a heated probe chaired by Endebess MP Robert Pukose, Dr Mulwa, who was serving as Director of Preventive and Promotive Health in the Ministry of Health, was at pains to explain to the committee the role he played in the tendering process.

Dr Mulwa was also put in the spotlight for authorising an official in the Ministry of Health to write a memo that led to changing the specifications of mosquito nets.

In his defence, Dr Mulwa admitted that his decision was based on advice from the said person whom he did not name during the probe. He said the individual raised the alarm that the contract specifications given by Kemsa had gaps that needed to be sorted out.