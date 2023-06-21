South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality On Termination of Relations With Its CEO

20 June 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

CGE and CEO agree to terminate relation statement

The Commission for Gender Equality and its suspended Chief Executive Officer - Ms Phelisa Nkomo - have parted ways amicably as of the 19 June 2023. The Commission considers this matter closed and will therefore not provide further comment on it.

The Commission shall continue, through its mandate, to address gender oppressions and inequalities at various sectors of society.

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

