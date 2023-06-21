South Africa: Health Dept's Maja Appears in Court Over Digital Vibes Tender Scandal

21 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Department of Health says it has noted the media reports about one of its senior officials, Popo Maja, who appeared in court on Wednesday, 21 June.

"We will first gather more information about the alleged charges before making any pronouncement on the matter," the brief statement read.

According to News24, Maja, who is the Director of Communications at the National Department of Health, has appeared in court on corruption charges related to the R150 million tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

The same publication said Maja has been charged with two counts of corruption for his alleged involvement in awarding a National Health Insurance (NHI) and COVID-19 media campaign contract, which was scored by Digital Vibes.

"The department upholds its position of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and will allow the legal process to take its course without any interference.

"The department believes in the principle of innocent until proven guilty, and procedural fairness will be adhered to in order to afford Mr Maja space and opportunity to deal with the case."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.