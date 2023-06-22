South Africa: Trevor Noah Lands Himself a New Gig

Trevor Noah is set to launch a weekly podcast on Spotify later this year.

The podcast, which is yet to be named, will showcase Noah's unique comedic style and global perspective as he discusses the most captivating topics of the moment.

It will also feature in-depth interviews with influential figures from around the world.

Although the podcast will be a Spotify original, it will be available on multiple platforms, unlike some of Spotify's exclusive podcast deals with other popular hosts.

Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to explore long-form content and engage in meaningful conversations without the restrictions of television.

He believes that podcasting will allow him to delve into topics for extended periods, unconstrained by time blocks dictated by advertisements.

He emphasised the freedom to create episodes from anywhere in the world. He sees the podcast as a platform for interesting discussions and problem-solving with a touch of humour.

Spotify's deal with Noah reflects their ongoing strategy of attracting prominent talent to their podcast lineup.

While some of their previous exclusive podcast deals have ended, Spotify sees Noah as an ideal fit for their plans.

Noah's podcast was announced during a conversation with Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, at the Cannes Lions conference, where they discussed the use of new technologies and mediums to connect with audiences.

After seven years on The Daily Show, Noah left the show in late 2022.

He has hosted the Grammy Awards for the past three years and authored the bestselling book Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood.

Compiled by staff writer