South Africa: Mbali Sibeko Climbing the Netflix Ladder

Mbali Sibeko told Scrolla.Africa she's thrilled to star in a new Netflix film titled Ingoma the Song which premiered last weekend.

Mbali, a corporate girl from Chiawelo in Soweto, an MC and a presenter and known for her content creation, spoke about how her goals allowed her to control the direction of change in her favour. She also talks about some of the pain she went through while climbing that ladder to her success.

"When director Kagiso Modupe gave me a call to join the cast of Ingoma the Song, I was ready for it. I wasn't even nervous as they wanted me to be myself on that screen," said Mbali.

The movie is about a school teacher who tells his students the story of his life before he found success, navigating betrayal, financial hardship and selling drugs.

Mbali was told that she'll be given a role and she must be herself and respond how a Mbali outside of Ingoma the Song movie would respond.

She nailed it and Mzansi loved it.

Mbali said being in the entertainment industry wasn't always something she wanted to get into but when her first video went viral in 2019, she grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"Brands started calling me for collaborations and this is when I realised that my videos could really change my life forever," she said.

Mbali is also a philanthropist, she helps with programmes that assist communities in need.

"I speak to people, especially kids about cyberbullying, sharing my experiences and how I deal with them," she said.

Mbali said she experienced a lot of cyberbullying especially when she went viral and it was hurtful.

"I couldn't allow people to fiddle with my peace anymore. This is my life and I'm the captain of this ship," she said.

She's advising young ones who want to venture into the entertainment industry to be patient with themselves.

"The entertainment industry is not easy and people could easily lose themselves trying to be something they are not," she said.

"You need to get into this industry knowing that you're not here to make friends. You're here to work and I promise you, you'll go far."