South Africa: Former Springbok Hougaard Critical in Hospital

Derick Hougaard has been in a coma for 10 days with his left lung collapsing after he was rushed to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Friday 9 June.

The former Springboks and Blue Bulls flyhalf, known by his fans as the "Liefling of Loftus", has had two bronchoscopies done and is being monitored in ICU at the hospital.

Hougaard's wife Nadine posted an update on the health of the 40-year-old on Wednesday, praising the hospital staff and saying that she appreciates the love from the fans.

"Thank you for every message, every prayer and so much support for Derick! He truly plays the hardest game of his life," she wrote.

"His left lung collapsed three days ago, and yesterday the lower part of his right lung. His lung specialist did a second bronchoscopy and turned Derick twice in three days, which helps his lungs breathe in a different position.

"After yesterday's treatment, it is possible for the doctors to better determine what bacteria still need to be treated and with the infection count lower than any previous day, they know the antibiotics are working well. This was also our good news two days ago. He's not awake and still heavily sedated, otherwise, his lungs are working against the ventilator.

"For those asking why Derick is at Steve Biko Academic Hospital: It was the amazing ambulance staff who suggested it when we urgently needed to decide where to go, and I trust their insight in such a situation more than my own.

"They said that he had to go directly into the intensive care unit and would have to stay indefinitely. I am thankful Derick was admitted there because I can attest that the doctors and nurses are fantastic in this department.

"I believe Derick gets the best treatment and care there! In addition, he is too critical to be moved at all and therefore no scans are currently being done, except for x-rays of his lungs. He is stable, but his lungs are critically ill, so we are constantly praying for healing, for oxygen and less carbon dioxide in his body.

"Thank you for continuing to believe, continuing to pray and for all the love. This means an incredible amount."

Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 and has most recently been working on a documentary on his life which is set for release later this year.