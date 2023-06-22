South Africa: SA's May Consumer Price Index Slows to 6.3 Percent, Signalling End of Interest Rate Hiking Cycle

21 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's consumer price index slowed faster than expected in May to 6.3% year-on-year, a 13-month low, from 6.8% in April. This may give the South African Reserve Bank the space it needs to end its tightening cycle.

At 6.3%, the May consumer price index (CPI) read was below market forecasts of 6.5% and was the lowest since April 2022 when it was 5.9%.

This means the 3% to 6% target range of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is now in sight, and hopefully gives the central bank space to halt a tightening cycle that has seen 10 straight rate hikes taking the prime lending rate to a 14-year high of 11.75%.

"South African headline CPI inflation just decelerated a lot faster than anyone expected... and will see a further slowing on a more pronounced base effect (July 22 inflation at 7.8% y/y was the peak)," said Razia Khan, Chief Economist Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank in London.

"We can say it loudly now: NO FURTHER SARB HIKES appear to be required in this cycle."

Significantly, food inflation braked to 12% from 14.3% in April. While still elevated, food prices seem to be finally cooling, which should bring some relief to South Africa's cost-of-living crisis.

