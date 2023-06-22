South Africa: Cadre Deployment - ANC's Holy Grail Comes Under Pressure Just When They Need It Most

analysis

DA court victories over the issue of cadre deployment are about to bring the crucial issue into political focus all over again.

As a result of a court application by the DA, the ANC has been ordered to hand over to the DA the records of the meetings of its deployment committees going back to 2013. This would include the minutes of meetings, emails, WhatsApp messages and the CVs of the candidates under discussion.

While the judges have ruled the ANC must hand over the records, there are still likely to be many appeals. No surprise there - this issue goes to the heart of how we are governed. Still, it will be difficult to establish precisely the contribution of the ANC's deployment committee to South Africa's multiple woes. The role it plays may become even more complicated as we enter the phase of coalition governments.

While the DA has already won some of the court battles here, it may still fail to receive even a byte of information. The ANC will likely continue to fight against disclosure tooth and nail.

Also, it is not entirely clear if this information still exists. Certainly, it is possible that in fact few formal meetings were held, and that the minutes may have "disappeared". Isolated messages without the full context may also not be that...