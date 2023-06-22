Rwanda: Good News for Rwanda Basketball Community as FERWABA, betPawa Enter Landmark Deal

Mchezo Limited - the owner of betting brand betPawa which launched its headquarters in Kigali last week - has made good on its promise to pursue major sports partnerships, after FERWABA unveiled betPawa as main sponsor of the Rwandan Basketball League.

During the said event last Wednesday, where Mchezo opened its Kigali office to serve as the company's global hub, Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo disclosed that the company would soon unveil two major sport partnerships to kick off the new development drive. He hinted at working with Rwanda's Basketball governing body - FERWABA.

FERWABA has now confirmed the partnership where betPawa becomes the official sponsor of the national basketball league to the tune of RWF405.5 million. The sponsorship is expected to generate unrivaled opportunities for the players and teams and will be focused on delivering transformational change to the basketball landscape in the country.

The partnership is designed to bring tangible benefits right to the heart of the action: the players themselves. It includes sponsoring the division one men and women's national basketball leagues, including the league playoffs and the All-Star events. Furthermore, betPawa will be the title sponsor of the Car Free Day 3 by 3 games, a move that is set to boost the Rwandan basketball community fan base.

"We're extremely thrilled about our dynamic partnership with betPawa. This isn't just about sponsorship; it's about creating a transformational change for Rwandan basketball. betPawa's impressive investment is a game-changing commitment to the growth of our sport, players, and community," said FERWABA President Desire Mugwiza.

"This partnership propels our national basketball league into the limelight, allowing us to showcase our division one basketball clubs' incredible talent and skill."

Desire said the collaboration signifies an unprecedented investment in the local players and teams, setting a new standard for sports sponsorship in Rwanda. The partnership, she added, will create unparalleled opportunities for the league's players and raise the bar for everyone involved in Rwandan basketball.

"As a player, it's incredibly exciting to see betPawa join hands with FERWABA. This partnership is a first of its kind that focuses explicitly on supporting us as players," said National Basketball Women's team captain Umugwaneza Charlotte.

betPawa, a sports betting brand owned by Rwanda's Mchezo Limited, has a strong vision for sports development in the country and region.

bePawa's Managing Director for Africa Ntoudi Mouyelo said the partnership is a first of many to come in sports development initiatives aimed at creating opportunities for teams and sports personalities as well as engagement opportunities to activate fan bases for better experiences.

"This is a landmark deal where we bring focus and support to basketball as part of our vision to promote sport in the country and regionally. Our vision is to tap into opportunities that create a development avenue for our sports men and women while giving fans an entertaining experience," Mouyelo remarked.

Mouyelo said Rwanda's basketball growth is an African success story set to inspire policy makers and federations across the continent.

"We just witnessed the successful hosting of the BAL finals here in Kigali last month, an event that brought about people of all walks of life together including former and current sports stars," he remarked.

This, he added, is why Rwanda's basketball is going places; noting that the fans, government and FERWABA have done their part to promote the game and, Mchezo couldn't wait to enter into partnership and turbo charge these efforts.

About FERWABA

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) is the governing body of basketball across Rwanda. Ferwaba provides capacity building programs for players, coaches, referees, sport doctors and other key actors in the basketball community; it organizes local and international basketball competitions and creates forums for the exchange of experiences and ideas.

About betPawa

betPawa is a betting brand that also undertakes sport and talent development projects. It's on a mission to make betting friendly by offering fun and responsible gaming, leveraging technology to bring dreams to life.

It currently operates in 11 countries: Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania, DRC, Benin & Malawi. Among its key sports partnerships is with the top-tier football league in Ghana, the betPawa Premier League.