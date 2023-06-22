Rwanda, Zambia Look to Strengthen South-South Cooperation

Rwanda and Zambia have cultivated a robust partnership over the years, making notable progress in implementing various collaboration agreements. Despite recent global shocks that have affected African economies, both nations have persevered, aiming to sustain their gains while seeking to enhance cooperation amid ongoing economic challenges, President Paul Kagame has said.

He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, June 21. Hichilema is in the country on a two-day state visit.

Kagame said that both Rwanda and Zambia have young populations that are rich in energy and talent. "We want to work together with the rest of the continent as well, as well as our partners to invest in these young people in order to ensure a more secure, sustainable, and innovative Africa."

For Hichilema, his visit to Rwanda is intended to further the existence relations between the two countries, something that will lead to tangible benefits; "that is only possible if we are able to cooperate in a number of areas like economy, investment, agriculture and more, given our pool of resources and talent capabilities when we work together."

During President Kagame's visit to Zambia last year, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, including agreements on mutual administrative assistance between Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), cooperation on immigration matters, health, and investment promotion between Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The MoUs covered areas such as agriculture, fisheries and livestock development, trade, and investment cooperation.

"Our focus is on delivering benefits to the citizens of both countries, our regions, the continent, and the world. We are aware of the declining global food basket and the simultaneous growth in population. By investing together and collaborating in agriculture, we can contribute to ensuring an ample food supply for Zambia, Rwanda, and the entire continent," President Kagame said, emphasizing the urgency of addressing food security.

He further underscored the importance of accelerating technological advancements to improve trade and the movement of goods and services between the two countries. "Our discussions have also revolved around the need for technological advancements to facilitate trade between our nations," he added.

Later in the day, both presidents were expected to address the ongoing FinTech forum, highlighting their commitment to advancing financial technology for the benefit of their countries and the wider region.