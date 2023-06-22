Rwanda: Who Will Represent Rwanda at 2023 African Beach Games?

A total of eight athletes will represent Rwanda at the second edition of the 2023 African Beach Games that will take place take place in Hammamet, Tunisia from June 23-30 .

The continental Games will be open to all 54 member countries of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). More than 800 athletes and approximately 1,400 participants are expected to attend this event.

The African Beach Games, like all multidisciplinary games, especially the Olympic Games, demonstrate the power of sport to unite people and uphold the values of friendship, solidarity, and peace.

The Games will, for a certain number of disciplines, be qualifiers for the World Beach Games scheduled in Bali, Indonesia from August 5-12.

The 54 African countries will compete in 13 various sports namely Beach Volleyball, Beach Handball, 3x3 Basketball, Beach Soccer, Open Water Swimming, Ocean Racing (Kayak), Karate Kata, Kung-Fu Wushu, Sea Rowing, Air Badminton, Teqball, Beach Wrestling and Beach Tennis.

The sports disciplines have for the moment been selected for the 2023 Beach Games in Hammamet, pending the final joint decision to be taken in the coming days by ANOCA and the organising committee, which could take the number of disciplines up to 20.

Rwanda will be represented in three disciplines including Swimming, Kung-Fu Wushu and 3x3 Basketball.

The rosters

Swimming: Claude Dusabe and Nyirabyenda.

Coach: Jackson Niyomugabo

Kung-Fu Wushu: Emmanuel Mutuyimana and Ezechiel Ishimwe.

Coach: Godfrey Simparikubwabo

3X3 Basketball: Emile Galois Kazeneza, Olivier Turatsinze, Justin Uwitonze and Elias Ngoga.

Coach: Moise Mutokambali