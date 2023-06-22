Rwanda: Paris 2024 Games - Nyinawumuntu Summons She-Amavubi Squad to Face Uganda

Grace Nyinawumuntu, the new head coach of the women national football team, has named a 25-woman provisional squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics qualifying games against Uganda.

Nyinawumuntu, currently serving as Paris Saint-Germain Academy Rwanda technical director, selected the squad hours after she agreed to return to the hot seat which has been vacant since 2022.

Rwanda women will take on Uganda over two legs where the first match will take place in Kampala on July 12 before they play a return leg in Huye a week later.

AS Kigali and Rayon Sports women teams have the highest representation in the national team squad announced on Tuesday, June 20, with seven and six players respectively while Inyemera WFC and Bugesera WFC are the least represented teams with one player each.

The winner of the qualifier between Rwanda and Uganda will face Cameroon in the next round.

The next Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024 where Rwanda's She-Amavubi will be looking to represent African in the women's football competition for the first time ever in the country's history.

Full squad:

AS Kigali WFC: Angeline Ndakimana, Diane Uwamahoro, Louise Maniraguha, Gloria Sifa Nibagwire, Zawadi Usanase, Alodie Kayitesi and Riberathe Nibagwire.

Rayon Sports WFC: Jocelyne Mukantaganira, Andersen Uwase, Dorothee Mukeshimana, Alice Kalimba, Angelique Umuhoza and Florence Imanizabayo

Fatima WFC: Irera Muziranenge, Providence Mukahirwa, Illuminate Nzayituriki, Dudia Umwari Uwase and Delphine Irumva.

Kamonyi WFC: Djamira Abimana, Yvonne Umuhoza and Evelyine Mizero Ishimwe

APAER WFC: Elisabeth Mutuyimana and Lydia Uzayisenga.

Inyemera WFC: Leoncia Tugeriwacu

Bugesera WFC: Yvonne Dukuzumuremyi

Head Coach: Grace Nyinawumuntu