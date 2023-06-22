Rwanda: Perle De Vie to Launch the Seventh Album

Created at Rwankeri Adventist College in 1998, Chorale Perle de vie (Pearl of Life choir), is set to release their seventh Album titled "Ndahimbaza."

The album launch concert that will be headlined by different choirs from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, will take place at Kigali Bilingual church Remera on July 8.

The 25 year old choir is currently serving God at the Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA), Masoro, Kigali.

Freddy Nshuti, the president of the choir, explained that the choir so far has two branches.

"Since the choir started at Rwankeri Adventist College, one part remained there as a junior choir and when some of them join university, they join another one of the elite, which is like a senior choir that is serving God here at the campus in Kigali. We are thankful to God for this great achievement." he added

Through singing, the choir that has been in discipleship for over 20 years, continues to preach the Gospel either in Kigali or upcountry. And their vision is to expand their way of evangelism to reach the world.

The new album to be launched in August is made of 13 songs like "No mu byago Imana ni Nziza, Ndahimbaza, Tugushirize imvura, Nimubona, Genzura mu byanditswe among other

Ndahimbaza Album which is the 7th was preceded by other albums including "Uri Mwiza Mana," "Tekereza," "Ntuzamvaho," and "Tuguhanze Amaso" among others.

"We estimate over 500 singers to be our members. As you can see, we are currently 35 singers at AUCA , and over 50 singers also are at Rwankeli. Each academic year has new entries in our choir. The same way it happens when students are graduated, they continue to serve God maybe in their respective churches."

The launch will be headlined mainly by Perle de Vie. And it is expected that two choirs namely " Chorale Echos du Ciel " and "Send us God Choir ", will feature in the concert.

The making of Perle de Vie

Perle de Vie choir was created in 1998, by Eulade Kayitankore Muhizi who was a teacher at Rwankeli Adiventist Church in Nyabihu District, Western Province. Fifteen years later, some of the former students of the college met at the Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA) at Masoro in Kigali where they were pursuing their university studies and decided to create a new branch of the choir at AUCA.