Rwanda, Comoros Ink Deal to Strengthen Cooperation

Rwanda and the Union of the Comoros have signed an MoU that will strengthen their cooperation in areas that include good governance, diaspora mobilisation, social protection, and digital solutions, among others.

The agreement was inked on Wednesday, June 21 between Rwanda Cooperation, a government institution mandated with coordinating Rwanda's South-South Cooperation activities and promoting Rwanda's innovative development initiatives, and the International Cooperation Agency of the Comoros (ACCI).

The ACCI is a Comorian government agency responsible for coordinating and implementing the country's international cooperation initiatives and fostering partnerships and collaboration with other countries, international organisations and other development agencies.

According to Rwanda Corporation CEO, Ambassador Christine Nkulikiyinka, the MoU opens up new avenues of cooperation, fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and mutual growth taking advantage and building on the similarities existing between the two countries.

It will serve as a framework for the two countries' collaboration, as it outlines the areas of cooperation including capacity building and training, women and youth empowerment, diaspora, digital solution and good governance.

"Together, we will embark on a journey of exploration, learning, and growth, discovering new possibilities and realizing our shared vision of the Africa we want," she said.

She noted that the agreement is a culmination of extensive discussions, collaboration, and shared vision between the two countries and it reflects their shared belief in partnership and determination to work together for the greater good.

"By coming together, we leverage our strengths, pool our resources, and combine our expertise to drive meaningful change and make a lasting impact towards the respective national visions and agenda and towards the African Agenda 2063," she said.

ACCI's Director General, Fatoumia Ali Bazi, who has been on a four-day working visit in Rwanda since Sunday, June 18, said she hopes the signing of the MOU will revitalize cooperation between the two countries.

She noted that Rwanda has a lot to share with Comoros, in regards to South-South cooperation which is defined by solidarity, sharing of best practices, experiences, and mutual support.

"Rwanda has become a world reference in terms of development and, above all, a champion of good governance. We are going to work together for effective regional integration," she said.

During her visit to Rwanda, Bazi interacted with a number of local institutions including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rwanda Governance Board, Rwanda Social Security Board, Rwanda TVET Board, Irembo, and YouthConnekt.

Through the MoU, Rwanda Cooperation and ACCI will jointly coordinate capacity building training and the implementation of projects related to the priority areas they have identified.