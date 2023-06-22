Rwanda: Nyinawumuntu Aims High After Landing She-Amavubi Job

Newly-appointed national women's football team head coach Grace Nyinawumuntu is focused on building a strong team ready to challenge for a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The former AS Kigali has agreed to coach the national women's football team ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on an undisclosed deal. She will be assisted by Théogenie Mukamusonera, who currently coaches AS Kigali Women Football club.

Her first test will be against Uganda during the qualifiers where the pair will play the first leg on July 12 before locking horns for a return leg in Huye.

"It's an honour to coach Rwanda but if I want to build a good side, I need to make sure I have a good team ready to win the game," Nyinawumuntu told Times Sport.

A 25-woman provisional squad has been announced and will start the training camp on June 28.

AS Kigali and Rayon Sports women teams have the highest representation in the national team squad announced on Tuesday, June 20, with seven and six players respectively while Inyemera WFC and Bugesera WFC are the least represented teams with one player each.

Nyinawumuntu, who is currently the Technical Director of Huye-based Paris Saint-Germain Academy Rwanda, wants to build a good team around the selected squad that can perform well against Uganda to start the qualification campaign on a bright note.

"We are going to prepare in best way possible so that we can get good results in both matches. It will be tough but I believe the good preparations and dedication will help us to achieve our target" she noted.

The matchups for the first round of qualifiers include 18 teams which will compete in a home and away format to progress to the next round where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked teams at the last [2022] Women's African Cup of Nations.

In every round, teams will play each other home and away in a knockout format, with round three including the eight winners from the second round and the fourth round seeing four teams battle it out for the two tickets which are up for grabs for the Paris 2024 Games.

In all, 12 nations will compete in the Paris 2024 women's football tournament.

She-Amavubi provisional squad

AS Kigali WFC: Angeline Ndakimana, Diane Uwamahoro, Louise Maniraguha, Gloria Sifa Nibagwire, Zawadi Usanase, Alodie Kayitesi and Riberathe Nibagwire.

Rayon Sports WFC: Jocelyne Mukantaganira, Andersen Uwase, Dorothee Mukeshimana, Alice Kalimba, Angelique Umuhoza and Florence Imanizabayo

Fatima WFC: Irera Muziranenge, Providence Mukahirwa, Illuminate Nzayituriki, Dudia Umwari Uwase and Delphine Irumva.