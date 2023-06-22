Tanzania: State Will Tackle Traders' Grievances, PM Assures

22 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured of the government's determination to work on all recommendations of a 14-man special committee that was formed to probe and draw solutions to tackle traders' grievances.

He made the statement on Wednesday at his office in Mlimwa, Dodoma after receiving a report from the committee that was chaired by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr John Jingu.

Mr Majaliwa commended the committee for devoting all the efforts and expertise on the matter, saying the team has come up with solutions for ending all the challenges and grievances by members of the business community.

The report submission event was also attended by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs & Coordination Ms Jenista Mhagama, Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba and Dr Ashatu Kijaji who is the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade.

Others in attendance were Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Angela Kairuki, Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Ahmad Chande, Permanent Secretaries from various ministries, Commissioners form Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and committee members who worked on the matter.

The committee that was given 14 days to complete the task had an ability to execute the crucial role in other markets that include Kariakoo, Mwenge, Manzese, Tandika, Mbagala, Kigamboni and Zanzibar among other cities such as Mbeya, Arusha, Tanga, Dodoma and regions along borders including Mara, Songwe and Kigoma.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.