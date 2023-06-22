Tanzania: State Will Tackle Traders' Grievances, PM Assures

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured of the government's determination to work on all recommendations of a 14-man special committee that was formed to probe and draw solutions to tackle traders' grievances.

He made the statement on Wednesday at his office in Mlimwa, Dodoma after receiving a report from the committee that was chaired by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr John Jingu.

Mr Majaliwa commended the committee for devoting all the efforts and expertise on the matter, saying the team has come up with solutions for ending all the challenges and grievances by members of the business community.

The report submission event was also attended by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs & Coordination Ms Jenista Mhagama, Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba and Dr Ashatu Kijaji who is the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade.

Others in attendance were Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Angela Kairuki, Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Ahmad Chande, Permanent Secretaries from various ministries, Commissioners form Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and committee members who worked on the matter.

The committee that was given 14 days to complete the task had an ability to execute the crucial role in other markets that include Kariakoo, Mwenge, Manzese, Tandika, Mbagala, Kigamboni and Zanzibar among other cities such as Mbeya, Arusha, Tanga, Dodoma and regions along borders including Mara, Songwe and Kigoma.