Rwanda: Hymnos, Tanzania's Dr. Ipyana to Perform Live in Kigali

Fast-rising gospel duo Hymnos that consists of worshippers Naomie and Dedo, alongside Tanzanian gospel recording artiste and Dr Ipyana are putting final touches on their highly-anticipated live recording concert to be held at Crown Conference Hall in Nyarutarama, on Thursday, June 22.

Hymnos, based in Kampala, is known for its Kinyarwanda and Swahili songs that have always inspired gospel music lovers in the region.

Some of their popular songs include 'Nubwo Amagambo,' 'Majina Yote mazuri,' 'Tumbira Umusaraba,' 'Niko Salama' among others.

Dr Ipyan was given the grace to serve the souls through divine inspirational songs. He is widely known for his songs like 'Niseme Nini,' 'Ni Wewe' and 'Mile na Milele' among others.

Hymnos invited Dr Ipyan to join them in a live concert to record their sixth album.

Before the event, the worshippers briefed the media about the preparations and expectations for the concert.

First, the worshippers explained that they all share a common vision of spreading the Good News of Christ to different people, which is why they chose to work together.

Dr. Ipyana came to Rwanda for the first time in 2018 and thus developed a keen interest in Rwandan gospel music. He pointed out that worshippers should strengthen their presence with God.

Hymnos have been preparing for the event since January this year. They said they are well prepared for intensive praise and worship.

Tickets are available at RWF 10,000 for VIP and RWF 5,000 regular.