Uganda: Momentum Builds As Ahead of This Year's Buganda Masaza Cup

Momentum has started building ahead of the 19th edition of the Buganda Masaza Cup.

On Wednesday, each of the 18 teams received shs10 million cash, jerseys and balls to assist them in preparation for the tournament .

Speaking during the function held at Bulange, Mengo, the headquarters of Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali reaffirmed the telecom company's commitment to bankroll the tournament.

"This year we mark the 19th edition of the Masaza Cup Tournament that was launched in 2004, and over the past 10 years, we have walked this journey with the Buganda Kingdom to ensure that the tournament is sustained and we pledge to continue on this path. We have seen Masaza Cup tournament grow the profile of young footballers and open them to a world of opportunities2," Murali said.

"As Airtel Uganda, we want to give the youth and Ugandans a reason to imagine potential by engaging in the creatives industry, entertainment, sports, education, among other aspects that empower them so that they can actively participate in the transformation of Uganda."

Officials said through the tournament, great talent has been scouted to play for established local and international clubs, with examples of players like Farooq Miya from Mawokota who is a midfielder at Çaykur Rizespor, a Turkish Football Club, Frank Ssebufu from Buddu presently with Uganda Cranes and Wakiso Giants, among others who are actively participating in professional football in Uganda and beyond.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, recognized Airtel's positive contribution toward Masaza Cup which has grown to be a sought-after activity on Uganda's sports calendar and an initiative that positively impacts people in the communities where it operates.

"The support extended by partners like Airtel Uganda is very instrumental in the implementation of the activities we set out to do and we thank them for their continued support," Mayiga noted.