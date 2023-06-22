Kenya: World Rally Championship Safari Rally to Promote Tourism, Create Economic Opportunities

Nairobi — The Government is capitalising on the WRC Safari Rally to broaden economic opportunities in the country.

President William Ruto said the event attracts more than 100,000 visitors, creating job opportunities worth Sh24.7 billion.

Besides employment creation, the event will boost the tourism and hospitality industry.

The President said the rally has given the country media publicity worth Sh8 billion and a total economic value of Sh63.3 billion.

"This will position Kenya as an iconic sporting nation, rallying powerhouse and tourism destination."

He spoke Wednesday during the flagging off of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The event attracted 34 crews from 20 countries.

The President lauded the WRC Safari Rally organisers for the 19 million tree-planting Greening Legacy programme.

He challenged the organisers to develop the sport and ensure sustainability by encouraging talent development.

"We want to see a production line with talent like yesterday's stars led by Joginder Singh, Peter Hughes, Nick Norwicki, Shekhar Mehta, Vic Preston Senior and Junior," he explained.

Governor Susan Kihika, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and KCB CEO Paul Ruso among other leaders were present. - Presidential Communication Service