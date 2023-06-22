Kenya Airways Unveils Brand New Exciting Loyalty Program to Reward Travelers

Traveling allows you to break out of your comfort zone and take on new experiences and challenges as you learn more about the world around you. It is always exciting to get into a plane as you look forward to your destination. Not only that but the prospect of getting rewarded for traveling makes it even more appealing.

Pretty much every airline awards you some sort of miles or points when you pay for one of its flights. If you frequently fly for vacation or work, redeeming travel rewards and miles can help you reduce the cost of travel-- or eliminate it altogether.

Kenya Airways (KQ) recently unveiled Africa's most awaited loyalty program dubbed Asante Rewards at a ceremony held at the KQ Headquarters and witnessed by hundreds of invited guests from different sectors of the economy. The program is an appreciation of customer loyalty by the airline and will allow customers to get greater value from their flying experience in form of redeemable points which can be earned from flights operated by Kenya Airways or any of its partners. Through the Asante Rewards Loyalty Program, customers will be able to redeem their points for benefits such as reward ticket flights, seat upgrades, extra baggage allowance, priority services, seat selections and many more rewards.

The introduction of Asante Rewards is in response to the need for a loyalty program curated with the African market & dynamics in mind. This is also in line with the airline's commitment to innovate and develop products and services that ensure an enhanced and delightful customer end-to-end experience.

Speaking at the launch, Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer said: "Asante Rewards is a unique African product created from years of research, customer feedback and best practices from across the globe. Kenya Airways is proud to introduce Africa's most awaited loyalty program. For 46 years, millions of customers have chosen us. For 46 years, our customers have trusted us as their airline of choice. For 46 years, our customers have enabled us win multiple awards and recognition as the Pride of Africa. It is now time for us as Kenya Airways to say Asante our customers in a very special way."

The Asante Rewards Loyalty Program will offer customers four (4) tiers which they can grow into as they accrue their points. These are: Silver, Ruby, Gold, and Platinum each offering unique benefits and privileges to ensure customers have a more rewarding experience when traveling with Kenya Airways.

The Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, lauded Kenya Airways for its contribution to Africa's aviation industry. "This Loyalty Program is a perfect step towards turning around the fortunes of Kenya Airways in the promising journey of making it competitive in the global aviation sector. The value of loyalty programs became evident during the COVID pandemic when some airlines used the loyalty programs valuations for multi-billion-dollar loans".

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways said, "We are constantly aspiring to provide our valued flyers with unforgettable experiences and are always willing to walk that extra mile to ensure that traveling on Kenya Airways is more rewarding for our customers. Kenya Airways has pioneered the art of innovation in Africa's aviation space and the Asante Rewards Loyalty Program is yet another product which aims to delight of our customers."

As a member, you earn points every time you fly with Kenya Airways or our partners. Members earn points on all qualifying fares and products on Kenya airways. The number of points you earn depends on your destination, fare type and class of travel.

Points will reflect in a members account within 24 hours after a flight. All customers will be awarded with 1000 points automatically on enrolment. More benefits will rolled out in the coming months as the airline onboard more partners. More information on the Asante Rewards Loyalty Program is available https://asante.kenya-airways.com/