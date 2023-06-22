Tanzania: TBs Commits to Offer Public Awareness On Standards

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has pledged to continue providing awareness on goods quality in efforts to protect health and lives of Tanzanians.

This was said by the TBS Quality Control Officer, Beatrice Lema at the just ended Barcode week exhibitions in Dar es Salaam recently.

"TBS has used the event to educate the public on its activities, including goods certification, registering business premises, foods and cosmetics products, products testing and thorough inspection of the imported products," she said.

She added, "TBS has the mandate to check the standards of the local and imported products...so local manufacturers, traders and importers are obliged to check the products before reaching the markets,"

Ms Lema said the consumers should check and verify the products before buying them since they are consumers and decision-makers.

"Since the consumers are the final buyers and also the primary victims to low-quality products...so if they build the tendency of checking the condition of the products first, our local markets will be full of quality products," she added.

On her part, TBS Marketing Officer, Rhoda Mayugu said the responsibility of ensuring the quality of products in the country is not only on the part of TBS but all consumers, including the manufacturers, importers, suppliers and consumers.

She said manufacturers have the obligation of making goods that meet all the required TBS standards in order to protect consumers' health as well as penetrating regional and global markets.

She stressed that, "If TBS and stakeholders cooperate, we shall boost our country's economy since our products will be penetrating the global market,"

The government through TBS will ensure the necessary guidelines relating to the quality and safety of the products are given in time to ensure products that did not meet the required standard are removed from the market.

On the other hand, entrepreneurs can reap immense benefits by producing goods that meet the required standards, including building consumers' confidence and fetching high market prices.

The government has been putting more effort to build a strong economy which is sustainable and it is from this backdrop that TBS is continuing to provide education to producers and consumers on the need to abide by quality standards.