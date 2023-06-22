Tanzania: USAID Gives Dodoma ICT Equipment Worth 57m/

Dodoma — THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated to Dodoma region Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment worth 57.7m/- for strengthening provision of health services.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday during a brief ceremony to receive the equipment, the Acting Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Ms Coletha Kiwale, said that getting the device is a big step towards sustainable digital development in the health sector.

Ms Kiwale was speaking at the event on behalf of Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Rosemary Senyamule.

"This support was extended by USAID through its Momentum Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) project, with the aim of strengthening provision of health services, especially vaccination.

"The world is going digital now so we cannot continue to work manually; we must also start providing services digitally, so that we can reach the community easily and simplify the provision of services," she said.

She said that the ICT equipment received includes 12 computers, five printers, and 14 tablets that were distributed in all eight councils in the region, in order to improve regular vaccination

Ms Kiwale urged the District Medical Officers (DMOs) in all the councils that received the equipment to use them effectively to improve services.

"My fellow employees, let's take care of these devices and repair them regularly, so that they can last and continue to be used to strengthen vaccination services," she said.

On his part, the Dodoma Regional Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nelson Bukuku, said that the devices will help to improve vaccination services and support the region achieve the goals it has set.

"The world has moved to digital systems, these tablets will help us a lot especially when you need to use the system and you are outside the office, where you cannot carry a computer," said Dr Bukuku.