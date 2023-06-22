Tanzania: Vodacom, TotalEnergies Partner to Boost Cashless Economy

VODACOM M-Pesa and TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania have launched a strategic partnership that will allow customers to transact cashless, safely and conveniently.

The partnership will enable Vodacom customers to use the service at all TotalEnergies service stations that will ultimately advance a cashless economy in the country.

The Vodacom Tanzania Director of Customer Care Operations, Ms Harriet Lwakatare said yesterday that the new partnership stands to support the country's digitalisation agenda and that the new partnership is a step towards the right direction.

"We remain committed to providing innovative digital solutions to ensure [many] participate in the digital economy," she said.

Also, Ms Lwakatare said customers will enjoy compelling incentives including 10 per cent cashback when they pay by M-Pesa for the next 15 days.

TotalEnergies Tanzania Marketing Manager, Ms Caroline Kakwezi said: "TotalEnergies has been fascinated by Vodacom's efforts to expedite government's digitisation adoption in fostering financial inclusion in the country."

Additionally, the partnership between the duo will enable customers not only to purchase fuel through 'Lipa kwa Simu' but also access M-Pesa cash in and out services at TotalEnergies service stations.

This new partnership aims to instil confidence in the use of digital financial platforms by minimising the risks and burdens associated with cash handling.

In the last decade or so, the country has witnessed significant adoption of mobile financial services with platforms like M-Pesa leading the way in terms of payments digitisation.

With over 10 million customers and a portfolio of over 180,000 merchants offering the M-Pesa and merchant service solutions, it continues to lead the way through innovative digital payment solutions that foster convenience, efficiency, and ultimately drive financial inclusion for all Tanzanians.