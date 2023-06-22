Namibia Gears Up for Junior Hockey Tests...Crucial for Development

Preparations for the U/16 and 18 hockey series between Namibia and Zimbabwe which are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 July 2023 are said to be at an advanced stage,

Speaking to New Era Sport recently, Kagiso Mosiane the national U/17 women's team head coach said the games would be very crucial for the development of players.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Windhoek High School Davin Astro.

"Our training sessions have already begun, and we have established partnerships with various teams in the hockey league. These collaborations enable us to optimise our preparation, often pitting us against formidable opponents like Wanderers. We will keep playing these games and I believe they will provide crucial insights into areas we need to focus on," Mosiane stated.

Concerning the test series and its objectives, he emphasised its developmental purpose.

Recognising the limited game time available for both countries, Mosiane expressed how crucial these matches are for players and team growth.

"Major competitions often leave us with insufficient time for preparation and development. To address this, we have decided to organise a test series that ensures our players' comprehensive development. It will serve as a valuable platform to prepare our athletes for major tournaments and foster their growth," he added.

When asked about the team's readiness and expectations, Mosiane explained, "Given our unfamiliarity with our opponents' playing style, we approach each game individually, setting our expectations accordingly. As the test series progresses, we will be in a better position to determine our overall tournament expectations. However, I can confidently say that our players are making remarkable progress in terms of fitness."

He was optimistic about the team's performance as it will feature some players who played at the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

"It is going to be a challenging journey, but we have a roster of exceptional athletes who have experienced the highest level of the game. Our hopes are firmly anchored in their capabilities," he said.