Namibia: Beukes Wins Pick-a-Pro Competition

22 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Quade Beukes won the traditional Pick-a-Pro betterball competition at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

The tournament was held on the same weekend as the United States Open, and according to the competition rules, players had to pick a professional player at the US Open, who's second round score is then copied hole by hole onto their scorecard.

Beukes and his pick Scott Scheffler won the competition with 50 points, followed by Johann Archer and Viktor Hovland on 49.

Steven Lukas and Harris English came third on 48 points after beating two other pairs on a count-out, namely Coen van Graan and Brooks Koepka, and Claris Chipfupa and Scott Scheffler.

A total of 65 players participated in the competition, which was sponsored by Mori's Golf Shop and the Sunday School.

Four nearest-to-the-pin prizes were won by Bonnie Reitz (third hole), Johan van der Walt (ninth hole), Burger Bergh (13th hole) and Chris van Lill (17th hole).

The club will host the fifth Windhoek Lager International Pairs qualifying round betterball competition on Saturday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.