Namibia: Beukes Wins Pick-a-Pro Competition

Quade Beukes won the traditional Pick-a-Pro betterball competition at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

The tournament was held on the same weekend as the United States Open, and according to the competition rules, players had to pick a professional player at the US Open, who's second round score is then copied hole by hole onto their scorecard.

Beukes and his pick Scott Scheffler won the competition with 50 points, followed by Johann Archer and Viktor Hovland on 49.

Steven Lukas and Harris English came third on 48 points after beating two other pairs on a count-out, namely Coen van Graan and Brooks Koepka, and Claris Chipfupa and Scott Scheffler.

A total of 65 players participated in the competition, which was sponsored by Mori's Golf Shop and the Sunday School.

Four nearest-to-the-pin prizes were won by Bonnie Reitz (third hole), Johan van der Walt (ninth hole), Burger Bergh (13th hole) and Chris van Lill (17th hole).

The club will host the fifth Windhoek Lager International Pairs qualifying round betterball competition on Saturday.