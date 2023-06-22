Kenya: Herders Counting Losses as 8 Cows Electrocuted in Rarieda

22 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Eight cows were electrocuted Wednesday after coming into contact with lose electric wires in Rarieda's Got Anyango Village.

The incident happened around 7 o'clock.

Police say that the cows' owners were ferrying them to the market before the incident.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicate that an electric pole and wires were loosely hanging across the road leading to Akala Market.

"Police officers from Aram police station visited the scene and established that businessmen were taking their cattle to akala market," a police report reads.

Officers from Veterinary Office and Kenya Power also visited the scene to ascertain the loss.

The scene processed and documented by detectives.

The case is currently being probed by Rarieda-based Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives.

