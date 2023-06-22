Kenya: Govt Conducts Autopsies on 27 More Bodies of Mackenzie's Followers Who Died of Starvation

Mombasa — The government on Wednesday conducted autopsies on 27 bodies believed to be the followers of cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Chief government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, who is leading the exercise, said 12 were adults while 13 were children.

He stated that they were unable to establish if the other two bodies were of adults or children.

According to preliminary results, a majority of the people had died from starvation.

Some 16 of the bodies were male while 9 were female and two were unknown due to the level of decomposition.

The death toll of those who have died from starvation has hit 337