Southern Africa: SADC Discusses Development Cooperation With U.S. and Norwegian Envoys

The Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias M. Magosi on 21st June 2023 met with the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Botswana Howard A. Van Vranken, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Botswana, and SADC, Gjermund Saether to discuss issues of development cooperation.

During separate meetings with the two envoys, H.E Magosi emphasised that the SADC region is in its second year of implementing the activities and programmes outlined in the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 which draws impetus from the organisation's Vision 2050 and guided by the purposes and principles of the SADC Treaty and Agenda.

Magosi highlighted the important role of cooperating partners like the United States and Norway in supporting SADC programmes which are aimed at improving the lives of the people of the region. On this note, Magosi briefed the envoys on the prioritized, high-impact projects derived from the RISDP 2020-2030 whose successful implementation will require a collaborative effort and financial support from SADC cooperating partners.

He highlighted to the envoys that the SADC region remains generally stable and peaceful, notwithstanding political challenges in some of the member states, including acts of terrorism and violent extremism in the northern part of Mozambique and the resurgence of armed groups in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

