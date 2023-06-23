South Africa: Ellis Prepares to Announce Banyana World Cup Squad

Banyana Banyana is entering the final leg of their 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup preparations, with coach Desiree Ellis expected to name her travelling squad on Friday.

South Africa has been in camp since 12 June, with Ellis now left with the task of trimming down her camp to the final 23-member squad.

The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

Banyana is preparing to face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in Group G.

Ellis describes coming up with the 23 players as "the most difficult selection I have had to make."

The Banyana coach told the media that, "It's going to be difficult and emotional, not just for me but for the players as well," as 13 players are set to be sacrificed from the 36-woman camp.

Veteran defender Janine van Wyk has already fallen by the wayside due to injury.

While nerves are reaching boiling point at the camp, Safa president Danny Jordaan said this week that he believes Banyana have already eclipsed their male counterparts Bafana Bafana.

"Most of the sports brands were led by males, the 1995 Rugby World Cup, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, the Cricket World Cup and so on," Jordaan said.

"It is in recent times where women's sport has demanded and is occupying the top spot, as you see with the women's cricket and rugby teams, women athletes and certainly Banyana. They have gained their rightful place in the world.

"You cannot talk about football in South Africa without recognising the centrality of Banyana Banyana.

"They used to say Bafana first and then Banyana. But I think we now say Banyana, and after that, Bafana. This shows you the tremendous progress we have made over a period of time."