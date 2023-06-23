South Africa: Accused in Digital Vibes-Related Matter Released On Bail

22 June 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Joseph Themba Maja was released on bail with strict conditions after appearing in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 for two counts of corruption related to Digital Vibes.

Maja who is the Chief Director in the Department of Health was arrested when the Hawks executed a warrant earlier on Wednesday. He was released on R5000 bail and the matter was postponed to 19 July 2023.

The Hawks' National Head, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya is delighted with the progress on the multi-million rand worth investigation.

