South Africa: Cabinet Salutes SA Firefighters Deployed in Canada

Cabinet has saluted the 400 South African firefighters deployed to Canada to assist in saving lives, homes, businesses and vegetation in the Canadian province of Alberta.

The 2023 deployment was in response to an urgent request from the Canadian Inter-agency Forest Fire Centre.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who on Thursday briefed media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, said this was the fifth collaboration between South Africa and Canada.

"[The deployment] is evidence of the strong relations between our two countries and South Africa's contribution to preserving our physical environment, regardless of which part of the world is affected by environmental threats," said the Minister.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's Working on Fire programme deployed a contingent of firefighters and 13 managers to assist in ongoing fire suppression operations in Alberta.

The group (Mzanzi Hotshots 2) left for Edmonton, earlier this month from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

The teams deployed include members with previous international firefighting experience which enhances their expertise in tackling complex fire situations.