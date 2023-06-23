South Africa: Cabinet Congratulates Wheelchair Tennis Players

Cabinet has congratulated South African wheelchair tennis players Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane, who emerged as Grand Slam champions in their respective divisions at the prestigious Roland Garros tournament in France.

Cabinet has also congratulated all the winners of the 2023 Comrades Marathon and runners who participated in the ultramarathon down-run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

"We congratulate Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn for not only winning the men's and women's races respectively, but also for breaking the down-run records for both the men and women races," Cabinet said in a statement.

Cabinet also congratulated Limpopo resident, Ntate Johannes Mosehla, who, at the age of 81, became the oldest person to complete the Comrades.

Cabinet said during Youth Month, South Africans of all ages can learn the value and benefit of a healthy lifestyle from this senior citizen.

Cabinet also commended Nomhle Ngwenya for becoming the youngest and first black woman to obtain a PhD from the science faculty at Wits at just 25 years old.