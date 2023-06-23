Rwanda: Religious Leaders in New Drive to Educate Youth on Sexual and Reproductive Health

Sexual and reproductive health challenges continue to affect the well-being of adolescents and youth in Rwanda. In an effort to address this issue, religious leaders joined forces with government and private organisations in Kigali on June 21 for a national consultation meeting. The meeting aimed to discuss the crucial role of religious leaders in promoting maternal, infant, and adolescent health in the country.

This gathering was organised following an initiative by the Rwanda Interfaith Council on Health (RICH) in collaboration with UNFPA. The initiative, which has run since June 2022, focused on supporting the role and involvement of religious leaders in tackling maternal, child, and adolescent health issues in Rwanda.

As part of the initiative, RICH conducted various interventions such as school edutainment activities on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research (SRH), Gender-Based Violence (GBV), dialogues on adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health and rights (AYSRHR), and workshops to revise the Sermon Guide on maternal, child, and adolescent health.

During the consultation meeting, Renata Tallarico, the deputy representative of UNFPA in Rwanda, highlighted the significant influence religious leaders have in shaping the values, beliefs, and behaviours of their communities. She acknowledged their tireless efforts in promoting respectful and compassionate care for pregnant women and advocating for quality maternal health services.

Tallarico emphasised the importance of utilising developed Sermon Guides, strategic plans, training, and school activities as foundations for sustainable change. She encouraged religious leaders to incorporate lessons learned and build upon their successes to ensure lasting and transformative impact.

The Sermon Guides will be utilised during religious services to enable religious leaders to effectively convey messages that challenge harmful practices, promote healthy behaviours, and inspire parents to have regular conversations with their children, Tallarico added.

Father Evariste Nshimyumuremyi, the secretary general of the Episcopal Commission for Youth in Rwanda (CEPJ), emphasised the need for health institutions to increase efforts in sensitizing the general public about sexual and reproductive health care. He also highlighted the importance of teaching this topic in schools, allowing learners to grow up with a comprehensive understanding of their bodies.

Nshimyumuremyi called upon Rwandans to openly discuss sexual reproductive health, stating that it should not be a taboo subject. He suggested utilising theatres, books, and other friendly means of communication to help teenagers and youth understand how to take care of their general health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his presentation, Joel Serucaca, the community family planning officer at the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), outlined Rwanda's goals in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research. These goals include increasing modern contraceptive prevalence rates from 48% to 60%, reducing fertility from 4.1 to 3.3, and decreasing the percentage of teenage pregnancy from 7.3% to 7% by 2024.

Serucaca also highlighted some of the family planning policy rules, such as participating in voluntary services, making informed choices, promoting male involvement in family planning, and ensuring a manageable family size.

Sheikh Ahmed Munyezamu, the head of religious practices at Rwanda Muslim Community, emphasised the importance of transparent communication when teaching youth about sexual and reproductive health. He stressed that religious leaders should openly discuss body parts and use clear language to ensure the message is understood.

Munyezamu also highlighted the significance of educating Rwandans about the benefits of family planning, particularly in terms of child spacing and allowing sufficient time for breastfeeding.

Through collaborative efforts between religious leaders, government organisations, and private bodies, Rwanda aims to address sexual and reproductive health challenges among the youth, promoting a healthier future for all.