Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Digital Civil Registration System

Rwanda's progress in its National Centralised and Integrated Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (NCI-CRVS) system is evident with the integration of Guardianship and Legitimisation, the two remaining key components.

The digital NCI-CRVS system replaced the civil registration books that were used to record vital events before digitalisation.

In an interview with Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National Identification Agency, the significance of these additions and the overall impact of a comprehensive digital registration system were discussed.

The inclusion of Guardianship and Legitimisation in the NCI-CRVS system holds great significance for service delivery in Rwanda. According to Mukesha, this enhances the principle set by the Government of Rwanda of "Moving Services Not Moving People". It allows for evidence-based planning and enables timely and informed decision-making.

"By completing all nine items ahead of schedule, the nation can benefit from the early achievement of its targets and gain valuable insights for future planning," she said.

The benefits of having a comprehensive digital civil registration and vital statistics system in place are numerous. Mukesha explains that it makes services more reliable, accessible, cost-effective, and faster for the citizens.

The system addresses issues related to cost, time, and distance when seeking vital services such as birth registration, marriage, divorce, and adoption. The impacts are far-reaching, contributing to the overall development and governance of the country.

Mukesha provided a comprehensive list of the nine civil registration modules that are now included in the National Centralized and Integrated Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (NCI-CRVS) system. These items are crucial components of the system that ensure accurate and efficient registration of vital events in Rwanda.

The first item on the list is birth registration, which captures the information related to the birth of an individual. This is followed by death registration, which records the vital details when someone passes away.

Marriage registration is another important component, documenting the legal union between two individuals. Divorce registration captures the dissolution of a marriage, while annulment of marriage records the invalidation of a marriage due to specific legal grounds.

Recognition is another significant item in the NCI-CRVS system, as it involves the formal acknowledgment of a child by their biological parent(s). Adoption registration is crucial for legally documenting the process of adopting a child and providing them with a new family and home.

Guardianship, as the name suggests, involves the legal responsibility of a designated guardian for a minor or someone incapable of taking care of themselves. Lastly, Legitimisation refers to the process of granting legal status to a child born out of wedlock, establishing their rights and privileges.

With these components integrated into the system, Rwanda has established a robust foundation for managing vital events and maintaining accurate civil registration records.

Mukesha emphasises the importance of citizens and residents taking ownership of this achievement and maximising the opportunities it offers.

"The system addresses the challenges of cost, time, and distance that were previously associated with accessing vital services. We need continuous and effective awareness campaigns to ensure that people are aware of the benefits and are encouraged to utilise the system fully," she said.

Additionally, she highlights that the NCI-CRVS system is also utilised in Rwandan embassies, urging Rwandans in the diaspora to register their vital events.

It is worth noting that the goal of the NCI-CRVS system, as stated by Jean Claude Musabyimana, the Minister of Local Government, is to electronically record the civil status of every Rwandan and foreign resident living in Rwanda for legal, administrative, and statistical purposes.

The enactment of the law in 2020 allowed for the registration of vital events, such as births and deaths, at the places of occurrence.

"With all nine components now integrated, the country can benefit from reliable, accessible, and faster services while making informed decisions based on accurate data," said Mukesha.