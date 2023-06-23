Rwanda: French Probe of Bisesero Massacre Long Overdue But Welcome

22 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The Paris Court of Appeal in France has ordered a probe into the complicity or inaction of French troops who were deployed in Rwanda in 1994, in the massacre of Tutsi in the former Bisesero area in south-west Rwanda where they operated.

The French troops were at the height of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, deployed to Rwanda as part of what was then called 'Operation Tourqouise' ostensibly a humanitarian mission, but ended up abetting the very killings that they had come to stop.

At least 50,000 people were killed in Bisesero, which is part of what was then called Kibuye Prefecture and according to witness accounts, the French soldiers did more than play observer status.

From accounts gathered during a commission of enquiry that was established by the government to probe the role of France in the Genocide against the Tutsi, the French soldiers for instance played a role by convincing the Tutsi to come out of their hiding, promising them protection. When they came out, they handed them to the Interahamwe and ex-government soldiers who killed them.

The Tutsi in Bisesero stood out during the Genocide for staging a resistance against the marauding killers using traditional weapons like bows and arrows and rocks that they pelted their attackers. They were among the last to be killed in the country.

This probe ordered by the French court, which albeit comes late - nearly 30 years after the Genocide - is a welcome development and could potentially be an opportunity for the French citizens to get to know the acts of their soldiers.

For the people of Rwanda, and Genocide survivors in particular, Operation Tourqouise did not protect Tutsi, instead it offered an escape corridor for the killers as they fled the country to the Democratic Republic of Congo where they continued to nurse their agenda.

The probe should not limit itself to the massacres in Bisesero but the entire region where the French were deployed during the Genocide against the Tutsi. For instance, in Murambi also in south western Rwanda, where photos taken during the Genocide of French soldiers playing volleyball on a fresh mass grave where Tutsi had been dumped.

Located in Ngororero District, Murambi, a former technical school was also a killing ground for over 50,000 Tutsi who had fled neighbouring areas to seek refuge at the school.

It is also important that whoever will carry out the probe does so as soon as possible. Time is of essence because after 30 years, many witnesses are getting older and may not be around for long.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.