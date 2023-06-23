South Africa: Power Utility Eskom Suspends Head of Security - South African News Briefs - June 23, 2023

Power Utility Eskom Suspends Head of Security

Eskom, the South African electricity power utility, has placed its acting head of security, Karen Pillay, on precautionary suspension, reports News24. The suspension is related to an R500 million emergency security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to investigate coal theft at the utility. It is reported that pressure from the board led to her suspension, but she is said to be cooperating with the investigation. The accusation against Eskom is that proper procurement processes were not followed, but Eskom maintains that the contract was awarded in accordance with its procurement procedure and National Treasury directives for emergency procurement. Eskom hired Fidelity due to information received about a potential risk to its operations and assets. Pillay joined Eskom in 2004, having previously worked for The Special Investigating Unit. She started her career in the police.

Johannesburg Traffic Officers to Wear Body Cameras

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, has expressed optimism that traffic officers will be equipped with body cameras by next year to combat corruption within the department, reports SABC News. Fihla said the use of body cameras would help in detecting corruption and also aid in gathering evidence and improving the conviction rate for traffic law violations.

Team South Africa Wins Gold at Special Olympics in Berlin

Team South Africa continues to excel at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany by securing two additional medals, reports EWN. Goitsemodimo Mosepele claimed a gold medal in the 25m freestyle swimming event, while Cornelia Fowler emerged victorious in the ladies' Open Water swim, also winning a gold medal. These victories follow Kamogelo Moncho's earlier success in the men's 5,000m final. The Special Olympics World Games are renowned as the largest inclusive sports event globally, uniting thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in 26 different sports.

More South African news