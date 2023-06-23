Uganda: Museveni Directs Mandatory Quarantine for All State House Staff

President Museveni has issued directives for mandatory quarantine for all State House staff with immediate effect as one of the Covid prevention measures.

According to sources privy to the matter, all State House staff will have to undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine before they being work.

"For any staff to start duty, they are supposed to have undergone a 14 day quarantine. This starts with immediate effect," a source told the Nile Post.

State House has a number of staff including chefs, members of the president's media team, secretaries and cleaners among others who help with day-to-day work.

These according to the new directive will have to first undergo quarantine before they officially start duty.

The development comes a few days after President Museveni resumed official duty after recovering from Coronavirus.

The president isolated for almost two weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus.

This came as a result of the president lowering his guard and was seen in public spaces without a face mask whereas he could also shake hands unlike in the past where he was very strict on observance of Covid guidelines.

He recently said he had decided to remove his face mask after being advised that it was causing him allergies of the throat and eyes.

The latest development of the 14-day quarantine is therefore meant to protect the president and all State House staff that in case any of them has Coronavirus, by the end of the 14 day quarantine, its signs and symptoms are visible.

Contacted for a comment on the matter, Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary said he was not aware of this directive and referred this website to the Principal Private Secretary to the president, Dr.Kenneth Omona.

Dr.Omona was not readily available.

On average, the Coronavirus incubation period is about five or six days after contact but in rare cases, symptoms can show up after 14 days and according to researchers, this happens with about 1 out of every 100 people.

The incubation period is the number of days between when you're infected with something and when you might see symptoms.