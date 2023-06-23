South Africa: Appeal to Declare Citrusdal a Disaster Area Amid Warning of More Rain

22 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

More than 20 communities remain cut off from the rest of the Western Cape following the heavy rains, while a helicopter had to be used to deliver food.

Cederberg municipal manager Gerrit Matthyse wants Citrusdal and surrounding areas affected by the flooding to be declared a local disaster area.

The Cape Winelands and the West Coast - which includes Citrusdal, a town in the Olifants River Valley - were hit hard by a series of cold fronts which led to heavy rain between 14 and 19 June.

Matthyse said officials are still assessing the damage.

"It's necessary for us to have our area declared a local disaster area, and also to gather information from the farming community based on their estimations on the impact of the floods on the farming business," he said.

He added that just more than 20 communities have been cut off from the rest of the province, with many people stuck on farms because roads are waterlogged.

"Thus far, if you ask me, except for Citrusdal and Wupperthal we can easily say about 20 smaller communities on farms that were cut off that we provided food. We are also busy adding the numbers and waiting for information from the Gift of the Givers."

Those people cannot work because the farms are flooded, and the no work, no pay principle applies, say workers.

