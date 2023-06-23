South Africa: Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane Called to Account for Series of Racism, Mismanagement and Interference Accusations

analysis

A former vice-president of Netball South Africa, as well as a former umpire, have accused the federation's current president Cecilia Molokwane of a number of misdemeanours.

It's now just a matter of weeks before South Africa welcomes the world for the first Netball World Cup to be held on African soil, which kicks off on 28 July in Cape Town.

However, a series of allegations aimed at Netball South Africa's (NSA's) president, Cecilia Molokwane, were brought to light in a documentary compiled by AfriForum a week ago.

In a statement to accompany the YouTube video, civil rights organisation AfriForum said: "Netball is one of the sports in South Africa that has incredible potential, but due to mismanagement and political agendas, this potential is not being fully exploited."

Some of the allegations levelled against Molokwane include racism, mismanagement and interference when it comes to selections.

"Cecilia is a very vibrant person. She likes to be the centre of attraction. If you are in her camp, all is well. But if you're not, you get to see the other side of Cecilia Molokwane," said former vice-president of NSA Christine du Preez in the 20-minute film.

"She calls herself 'The Chosen One'. I want to rename her 'The Untouchable One'. Because things are happening and everything gets swept under the carpet. And she's still cruising," Du Preez added....