South Africa: Western Cape Gets Ready for Netball World Cup Trophy Tour

press release

Western Cape gets ready for Netball World Cup Trophy tour

We are excitedly counting down the days until the start of the Netball World Cup 2023. Cape Town is the sole host for all matches of this tournament which is taking place for the first time on African soil.

As part of the build up to the event, the Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, will be receiving the trophy on Monday, 3 July and embarking on a tour across the province so that communities will be able to see the trophy on display.

The trophy tour will travel as follows:

Monday, 3 July - Trophy is handed over to the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape Government at Bloukrans Bridge (estimated arrival time at Bloukrans Bridge is between 15:00 and 17:00 - this will be confirmed closer to the time).

Tuesday, 4 July - Trophy to be displayed in Plettenberg Bay (08:00), then travels to Beaufort West (arrival at 14:00) and Prince Albert (estimated time between 16:00 and 17:00).

Wednesday, 5 July - Trophy goes to George (arrival at 10:30), then to Mossel Bay (14:00) and Riversdale (17:00).

Thursday, 6 July - The tour starts in Swellendam (08:00), then goes to Langeberg (10:30), Drakenstein (14:30) and then to the Swartland area (17:00).

Friday, 7 July - Travel to Saldanha Bay (09:00), then to an activation at the Vredenburg Mall (11:00).

The tour ends on the afternoon of 7 July, when the trophy will be brought to Cape Town (arriving at 15:00), where it will travel to various areas in the metro and then will stay in Cape Town until the tournament concludes and is handed over to the winning team.

Women's sport plays an important role in empowering our girls and women and in creating safe spaces for women to connect with each other. We hope to see this World Cup inspiring many more young girls to take up sport within their communities.

The Netball World Cup will also bring a large economic injection to the Western Cape by stimulating the local economy through tourism. It will also create jobs through the creation of large venues for matches to be watched, as well as by increasing demand for local services through tourism.

Now is the time to support our women's teams as they compete at these international events. Let us all get behind our Netball team as they prepare to keep the cup in Cape Town!

Note to media: The times indicated in the tour schedule are currently only estimates and may change depending on travel times and conditions. Media interested in covering all or parts of the trophy tour, should please contact Tania Colyn to be added to a media whatsapp group for this event. Real time updates for every day of the tour will be given on the whatsapp group.