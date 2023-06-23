South Africa: Parliament Is Incapable of Preventing Another State Capture Bid, Says Chief Justice Zondo

analysis

Zondo proposed three solutions - electoral reform, an active citizenry and the establishment of a permanent anti-State Capture and anti-corruption commission that would operate in the same manner as the commission he chaired.

A year after submitting the State Capture Commission's final report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says nothing has changed and he fears Parliament is incapable of preventing another bid to capture the state.

In a parliamentary oversight hearing in 2021, Zondo pointed out that had Parliament acted earlier, the damage of State Capture may have been reduced and billions in looted funds could have been saved.

Speaking at a democracy colloquium organised by the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on Thursday, he sang the same tune.

The majority party's failures

Zondo said that during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, Parliament failed to take steps to ensure that State Capture was exposed and stopped. He put the blame squarely on the ANC, which has more than 50% of the seats in Parliament.

"The reason why it failed is well known. It is because the majority party refused to agree to the establishment of an inquiry to investigate the allegations," Zondo said on Thursday, exactly a year after he handed over the State Capture Commission's final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"There were a number of instances where there was an opportunity for the majority party in Parliament to agree, but...