South Africa: 'Effectively On Ice' - Grid Capacity Constraints Jeopardise Some Renewable Energy Projects

analysis

As South Africa ramps up its roll-out of renewable energy, it is now confronting the same challenge faced by countries across the globe. Depleted grid capacity in resource-rich areas is making it increasingly difficult to connect new renewable energy projects to the grid, particularly in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

'The simple truth stands that if there is no grid capacity in the country, there is no more renewable energy and there is no future for renewable energy. This will continue to cripple the energy system and our economy."

These were the words of Niveshen Govender, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea), after commemorating Global Wind Day during a panel discussion hosted in Cape Town on 15 June by renewable energy company Red Rocket.

Govender referred to the recent Renewable Energy Grid Survey released by Eskom, Sawea, and the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association earlier in June 2023, indicating there would be around 30GW of wind energy projects in various stages of development across the country over the next 10 years - increasing tenfold SA's current installed wind energy capacity of 3.4GW.

This 30GW of wind energy is part of a total of 66GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

Sawea believes there is massive potential for wind energy, with South Africa now considering the feasibility of offshore wind and wind-powered green hydrogen production.

Govender said: "This increases the South African potential for new wind generation to more than 100 [GW] in the next 10...