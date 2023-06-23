Kenya: How Diamond League Has Refueled Omanyala's Hunger for World Title in Budapest

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala says his recent participation in the Diamond League has renewed his vigour for the world title in Budapest in August.

Omanyala said competing at such a prestigious competition has shaped his mentality and only added fuel to his desire to become the first African to be crowned the world's best as far as the men's 100m is concerned.

"It was such a wonderful tour because competing at such a high level opens up your mind in a big way. It gives you a wider perspective of things and compels you to up your mentality. It was the perfect preparations for the upcoming games," Omanyala said.

The African 100m record holder has enjoyed a podium finish in each of his three Diamond League races in Rabat, Florence and Paris.

In the Moroccan capital, he clocked 10.05 to finish third which was the same time he set a week later in Florence to finish second.

Omanyala wrapped up his Diamond League campaign with a second-place finish in France, where he clocked 9.98 behind American Noah Lyles.

On Thursday, he was back home, wowing fans at the Nyayo Stadium where he timed 10.09 to win the heats of the men's 100m at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships.

Donning the navy blue singlet of the National Police Service, the African 100m champion said he was in the competition to do duty for his employers and fly their flag high.

"I did not have any particular target for these championships. I came here primarily to represent the Police Service and win for them. They are my employers so it is important to fly the flag high. However, should I be able to set a fast time, that will be really great for me," he said.

Omanyala added: "Clocking 10.09 is quite good...I did not expect that. I expected a slower time. I wasn't too much concerned with the heats because the most important thing for me is to win. We now wait to see what happens on Friday and just maybe, we could have a sub-10 this weekend."

The championships continue tomorrow with more races on the card.